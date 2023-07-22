Head-To-Head Analysis: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Regenicin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nephros has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.9, indicating that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.8% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -47.90% -30.34% -25.07% Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $11.51 million 1.27 -$7.38 million N/A N/A Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

