Critical Survey: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA)

Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanover Foods and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRC $318.97 million 3.27 -$82.91 million ($0.47) -10.48

Hanover Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.5% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hanover Foods and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Foods N/A N/A N/A BRC -7.77% -2.57% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hanover Foods and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 3 2 0 2.40

BRC has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 64.13%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Hanover Foods.

Summary

BRC beats Hanover Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

