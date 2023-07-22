Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) and Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Information Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.22 billion 0.08 $9.30 million ($0.31) -16.53 Information Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.2% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -0.44% 34.67% 3.06% Information Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quad/Graphics and Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.61%. Given Quad/Graphics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Information Services.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Information Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system. It also offers personal property registry services in which security interests and other interests in personal property are registered; and corporate registry for registering business corporations, non-profit corporations, co-operatives, sole proprietorships, partnerships, and business names. In addition, the company provides nationwide search, business name registration, and corporate filing services; corporate minute books, corporate seals/embossers, by-laws and share certificates, and rubber and self-inking stamps; Know-Your-Customer and collateral management services; and public records search services, which includes corporate profiles, business name, NUANS, PPSA, security, and real estate searches, as well as birth, death, and marriage certificate searches. Further, it offers security searches for present and historical information relating to debts and liabilities, pending and potential lawsuits, bankruptcy, liens, judgments, and sales of assets; recovery solutions that aids in facilitating and coordinating asset recovery; and RegSys, a multi-register platform. The company was formerly known as Saskatchewan Land Information Services Corporation and changed its name to Information Services Corporation in November 2000. Information Services Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

