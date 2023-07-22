Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) versus THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Head to Head Comparison

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for THOR Industries and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THOR Industries 0 7 0 0 2.00 Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

THOR Industries presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.04%. Bénéteau has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Bénéteau’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bénéteau is more favorable than THOR Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.2% of THOR Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of THOR Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares THOR Industries and Bénéteau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THOR Industries $16.31 billion 0.36 $1.14 billion $10.42 10.54 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

THOR Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Profitability

This table compares THOR Industries and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THOR Industries 4.63% 15.13% 7.65% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

THOR Industries beats Bénéteau on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Bénéteau

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

