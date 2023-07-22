Contrasting 3i Group (TGOPF) & Its Competitors

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,225 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 3i Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of 3i Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3i Group N/A N/A 40.03 3i Group Competitors $411.79 million $7.95 million 3.61

Profitability

3i Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 3i Group. 3i Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3i Group N/A N/A N/A 3i Group Competitors 350.29% 7.25% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3i Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3i Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3i Group Competitors 1045 4633 6102 87 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 74.01%. Given 3i Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3i Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

3i Group rivals beat 3i Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies. The Scandlines segment focuses on delivering long term capital returns. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

