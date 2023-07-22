Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) is one of 867 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dyne Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A -$168.10 million -3.26 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors $10.15 billion $175.90 million -1.12

Dyne Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.1% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors 4458 14772 38080 691 2.60

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 137.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -68.55% -57.25% Dyne Therapeutics Competitors -2,450.93% -895.40% -32.23%

Risk and Volatility

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

