Head to Head Survey: AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF)

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares E Automotive and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E Automotive N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 4.90% 61.01% 13.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E Automotive and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.26 $1.38 billion $24.58 6.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than E Automotive.

70.5% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for E Automotive and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E Automotive 0 2 1 0 2.33 AutoNation 2 1 4 0 2.29

E Automotive currently has a consensus target price of C$5.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.30%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $169.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given E Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E Automotive is more favorable than AutoNation.

Summary

AutoNation beats E Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc. operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction platforms for automotive and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, as well as inventory merchandising and marketing software. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc. and changed its name to E Automotive Inc. in December 2019. E Automotive Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

