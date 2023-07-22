Head-To-Head Comparison: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chanson International and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00

Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Chanson International and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chanson International and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $13.27 million 0.89 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $133.81 million 0.80 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -2.15

Chanson International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.