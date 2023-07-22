Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Head to Head Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.67%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $31.78, suggesting a potential upside of 85.60%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.06
|5.19
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.03
|8.44
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
