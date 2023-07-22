RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $217.66 million 4.38 $84.05 million $0.81 13.57 Iron Mountain $5.17 billion 3.49 $556.98 million $1.98 31.25

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06% Iron Mountain 11.20% 88.48% 3.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares RPT Realty and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RPT Realty pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RPT Realty and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Iron Mountain 0 1 2 0 2.67

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of March 31, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

