Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Declines By 10.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,026,495.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,026,495.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock worth $118,490,858. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Intapp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

