CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

CLPS opened at $1.03 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

