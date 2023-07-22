Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. FIX cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

