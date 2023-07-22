51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

