Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

