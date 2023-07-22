Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.