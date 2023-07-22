Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.10.

AMZN stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

