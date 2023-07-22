HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APLS opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,612,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 97,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.