Northland Securities Cuts Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $1.25

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amarin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amarin by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 147.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 218,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 152.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

