Vital Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Vital Energy stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $912.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

