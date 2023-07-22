Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.