Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $91.78

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Timken Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 4,756.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

