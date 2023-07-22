International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $140.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

