JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $26,744,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $7,316,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 631,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,781,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

