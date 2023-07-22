F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $164.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 15,626.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

