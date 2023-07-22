Berenberg Bank Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 6,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.68) to GBX 6,100 ($79.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.38) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) price objective (up previously from GBX 5,350 ($69.95)) on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,036.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,453.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 872.67, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($68.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($34,133.11). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

