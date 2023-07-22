American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 11,387,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 24,525,158 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $18.60.

The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

