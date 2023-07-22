Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 145126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

