Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 745.60 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 742 ($9.70), with a volume of 1509465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710.80 ($9.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.20) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.82).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 664.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.