Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 343,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,878,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

