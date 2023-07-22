Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Up 10.2% in June

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 68,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSR opened at $6.16 on Friday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

