Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $18.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

NUE opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.