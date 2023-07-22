Analyzing Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Enterprise Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Products Partners 0 3 6 1 2.80

Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners 9.69% 20.49% 8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Enterprise Products Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $729.68 million 1.76 N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners $57.62 billion 1.01 $5.49 billion $2.54 10.57

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Kodiak Gas Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

