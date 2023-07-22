Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.