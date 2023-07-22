Zacks Research Comments on NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.82. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

