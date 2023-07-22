Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

