Minerals Technologies Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,158,000 after buying an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

