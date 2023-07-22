ArcelorMittal S.A. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

MT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

