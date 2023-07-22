Zacks Research Comments on The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 13.3 %
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.
Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
