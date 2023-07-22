Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Decreased by Analyst

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

