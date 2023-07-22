Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increased by Zacks Research

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

