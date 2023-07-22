EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

EQT Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

EQT stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

