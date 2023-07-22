Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Decreased by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

First Solar stock opened at $197.91 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.