Endeavour Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.41. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

