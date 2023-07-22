Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

EQT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

