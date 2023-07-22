Brokers Offer Predictions for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.02 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 90,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 120,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 73,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 102.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

