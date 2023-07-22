Telsey Advisory Group Comments on adidas AG’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

