KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

