Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley cut their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

