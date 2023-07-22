Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

APA Stock Up 1.8 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of APA opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in APA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in APA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in APA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in APA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

